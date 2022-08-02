UrduPoint.com

NHA Starts Advertising Tenders For Construction, Repair Of Roads Network

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has started advertising tenders in the newspapers for construction and repair of national highways affected by the recent rains and floods in the country.

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood was personally supervising the restoration work of the national highway, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Due to the untiring efforts of the zonal offices, traffic had gradually resumed on most roads.

According to the latest reports, the work of removing the stagnant flood water and destroying the weeds on Gujarat Bypass and Lahore Eastern Bypass is in progress.

Similarly, the restoration work of Lunda Bridge in Balochistan has been completed, and the bridge is open for traffic.

Furthermore, traffic on Hasanabdal-Thakot and Mansehra-Gittidas sections continues as normal.

Meanwhile, on the Thakot-Sazin section mud clearance activities have been accelerated to restore the road.

Traffic on Quetta, Nushki, Nokundi, Zhob, Sibbi and LoraLai highways is continuing as usual. Ramk-Pezu, Wanda Banuchi-Lachi Toll Plaza and Lachi Toll Plaza-Peshawar sections of Indus Highway have been restored for traffic.

Gharo-Keti Bandar, Karachi-Hub, Lyari Expressway, Karachi Northern Bypass, Karachi- Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Skrand, Mirpur Khas-Umarkot-Khokhra Par, Qazi Ahmed Amri Bridge and Jam Shoro-Dadu-Wagan highways are safe and traffic is plying on them.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha has urged the construction experts and staff to complete the maintenance and repair work of the highways on an emergency basis so that the problems faced by the people could be solved at the earliest.

