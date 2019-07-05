NHA starts anti- encroachment drive on Peshawar Road

On special instructions of Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority has undertaken anti encroachment operation from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College to Tarnol on Peshawar Road (N-5)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :On special instructions of Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority has undertaken anti encroachment operation from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College to Tarnol on Peshawar Road (N-5).

All the establishments falling on the Right of Way (ROW) along National Highway were being cleared from encroachments and to date a number of shops, kiosks , bus bays and land encroached by the filling stations is being vacated.

However, measurement of land at dubious locations is underway and notices are being served to the encroachers to clear the land, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It is to recall that NHA has launched this drive with cooperation of Capital Development Authority & Islamabad Capital Territory administration and that officials of these departments are jointly participating in this drive.

Objective of this anti encroachment action is to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Social circles have also commended this anti encroachment operation that will help make highway environment friendly.