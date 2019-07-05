UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Starts Anti- Encroachment Drive On Peshawar Road

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:19 PM

NHA starts anti- encroachment drive on Peshawar Road

On special instructions of Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority has undertaken anti encroachment operation from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College to Tarnol on Peshawar Road (N-5)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :On special instructions of Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority has undertaken anti encroachment operation from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College to Tarnol on Peshawar Road (N-5).

All the establishments falling on the Right of Way (ROW) along National Highway were being cleared from encroachments and to date a number of shops, kiosks , bus bays and land encroached by the filling stations is being vacated.

However, measurement of land at dubious locations is underway and notices are being served to the encroachers to clear the land, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It is to recall that NHA has launched this drive with cooperation of Capital Development Authority & Islamabad Capital Territory administration and that officials of these departments are jointly participating in this drive.

Objective of this anti encroachment action is to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Social circles have also commended this anti encroachment operation that will help make highway environment friendly.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Road Traffic NHA Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

1 minute ago

Russia, NATO Exchanged at NRC Information on Milit ..

1 minute ago

Forest Deptt to plant 800,000 saplings in rainy se ..

1 minute ago

RTO visits Sialkot International Airport Limited

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 12.68 bln for highe ..

9 minutes ago

FIRs to be registered against encroachers: distt a ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.