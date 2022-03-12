In a first, construction work has been started on the roads of Kalash Valley for giving easy access to domestic and foreign tourists visiting the valleys

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwarul Haq inaugurated the work on the construction of roads. AC Chitral Saleem Thaqleen, AAC Hafizullah, Rafiq Alam, Project Director, National Highway Authority staff were also present.

PD Rafiq Alam in his briefing to the media men about the ongoing project, said that the length of this road would be 46 km while its width would be 11 meters. It also includes nine bridges, culverts, shoulder, and drainage system and blacktopping, he added.

He further said that NHA has sanctioned Rs 4.6 billion for this road while land compensation for the owners of land coming under this road would be paid by the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner said that this was a long-awaited demand of the people of the area and it would not only provide employment to 2,000 people but would also boost tourism as the people of Kalash are famous all over the world for their unique and distinctive culture. He said, every year a large number of tourists visit here to see their various festivals related to Kalash people.

The locals are also very happy with the construction of this road. A resident of Ayun said that when tourists come to see a festival of Kalash, they restrain for hours on this road which is only 22km long but due to the narrowness and dilapidated condition of the road it takes 09 to 10 hours which was a very painful process for tourists.

Thousands of people from Rambor, Bamburit , Ayun Valley and Barir Valleys were in dire straits due to poor condition of the road for which both Muslims and Kalash of these four valleys protested many times and now this road has been handed over to NHA.

Practical work has also been started on its construction which will be completed in two years time, DC Chitral Lower said. The people of the area appreciated the initiative of the NHA high ups.

The construction of the road will provide employment to thousands of people and on the other hand thousands of people living in these backward valleys will be connected to other parts of the country. This road will be a milestone in the construction and development of these backward valleys, the local elders of the areas said when asked to comment.