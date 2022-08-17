UrduPoint.com

NHA Starts Restoration Of Battal Naran Bridge

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 06:46 PM

The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Wednesday started repairing the damaged Battal Naran Bridge with the help of heavy machinery and also prepared a temporary alternative passage for vehicular traffic

While talking to the media, an NHA spokesperson said, "Earlier last night all return traffic from Naran was stopped and now after establishing a temporary passage light traffic has been cleared including tourists".

Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has instructed member KP assembly Murshid Amin to restore the traffic soon.

On the directive of Federal Minister of Communications, Secretary of Communications Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha is personally supervising all the work.

