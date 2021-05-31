NHA starts vaccination of staff with families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has started vaccination of its employees and their families to curtail spread of COVID-19.

To this effect, about 100 employees and their family members were vaccinated here on Monday at NHA head office, said a news release.

The Welfare Section of National Highway Authority has asked its employees to avail the facility and get them vaccinated at the earliest.