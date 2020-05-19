NHA striving for availability of high speed, safe,reliable road network : Chairman NHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Hihgway Authority (NHA) was striving to provide a high speed, safe and reliable network in the country, sadi Chiarman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikanda Qayyum while addressing an E- Kachehri at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page

He also answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

The E-Kachehri was held In line with directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the Federal Government. In his opening remarks Chairman NHA Sikandar Qayyum informed about objectives and working of the authority.

He said presently NHA controls more than 12000 kilometres of motorways and national highways throughout the country and that 80 percent of the total commercial traffic was attached to NHA's network.

He said, road building is a laborious technical job and heavy amounts were needed for their construction.. He said such E-Kachehris shall also be arranged at NHA's Regional offices located throughout the country. He said NHA was also undertaking projects with private sector partnership and that as per directive of Federal Minister forCommunications and Postal Services Murad Saeed NHA was taking stepsto enhance its revenue to reduce load on national exchequer.