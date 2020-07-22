UrduPoint.com
NHA Striving For Early Accomplishment Of Western Alignment Of CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority is striving for early completion of western alignment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as one of the top most priorities of the government.

An official of NHA told APP on Wednesday that construction work on the first component of Western alignment of CPEC Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was in full swing and over 70 percent of the work had already been completed.

The four-lane motorway from Hakla, near Islamabad to D I Khan would reduce the travel time from 5 hours to 2.5 hours and help usher an era of economic prosperity in some of the underdeveloped regions, he said.

The second part of the corridor 540 km Yarik-Hub-Quetta Highway, he said would be upgraded to motorway standard, thus reducing distance from Islamabad to Quetta to only 830 kms and eight hours travel time on this new motorway standard four-lane expressway.

The estimated cost of upgrading Yarik to Quetta via Zhob section is Rs142b.

He said 235 Yarik-Zhob section was under procurement process whereas bidding process for Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) road was underway.

The 448 km long Sorab-Hoshab highway which forms an important link on the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs22 billion.

He said the project links Gwadar Port with National Highway network (N-25) near Surab/Quetta.The 193 kilometer portion between Gwadar-Hoshab sections was inaugurated in February 2016, he said.

