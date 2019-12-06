UrduPoint.com
NHA Striving To Expand, Upgrade Road Network In Balochistan

Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) has been striving to upgrade and expand road infrastructure in Balochistan to bring the providence at par with the developed areas of the country, an official of NHA told APP on Friday

The official said that for construction of Zhob-Kuchlak Road part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 6000 million had been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme ( PDSP) 2019-20, out of which Rs 3000 million had been issued.

For construction of two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, he said, Rs 2000 million had been allocated in PSDP out of which Rs 1000 million had been released so far.

The total cost of the project would be Rs 19,188 million and till June 30 ,2019 Rs 1500 million had been spent on the project.

Similarly, he said, Rs 2000 million had been allocated under PSDP for widening and strengthening of about 32 kilometers Rakhi-Gajj section of N-70 out of which, Rs 330 million had been issued so far.� Total cost of the project is Rs 22,994 million and till June 30, Rs 14914 had been spent.

He said Rs 1000 million had been earmarked for construction of black top road Yakmach-Kharan road out of which Rs 500 million had been issued.

Total estimated cost of the project is Rs 13,758 million, out of which Rs 3406 million had been spent by end of previous fiscal year.

He said that Rs 1000 million had been set aside for dualization and improvement of Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50 CPEC western alignment out of which Rs 500 million have been released. The total cost of the project is Rs 76,488 million and Rs 2972 million expenditure had been occurred by June 30. He said Rs 5000 million have been allocated for construction of 321 kilometre Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of Ratto Dero- Gawadar Motorway.

He said that for rehabilitation and upgradation and widening of Quetta -Dhadhar Section of N-65 (118.322 km), Rs 500 million have been allocated out of which Rs 250 million have been issued. For construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass Rs 250 million have been allocated, out of which 125 million have been issued so far.

For widening , improvement & rehabilitation of remaining portion from National Highway N-25, Kararo - Wadh Section, Rs 350 million have been allocated out of which Rs 175 million have been issued, he said.

For construction of Lakpass-Noushki section, Rs 1500 million have been allocated, he said.

