NHA Takes Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances In KP, GB Through E-Kachehri

Published February 07, 2023

NHA takes initiative to resolve public grievances in KP, GB through E-Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken an initiative to resolve the grievances of road users in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions through E-Kachehri.

To achieve this goal, Member (North Zone) Peshawar will be holding an E-Kachehri on February 9th, 2023 (Thursday) at 11 AM.

This E-Kachehri is exclusively for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions and the road users can join the event via the social media handler of National Highway Authority on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NHAMEDIACELL.

NHA has requested the complainants to provide their full name, city and contact number to ensure proper redressal of their issues.

This move by the National Highway Authority is aimed at providing a platform for the general public to voice their concerns and to ensure that their complaints are heard and addressed promptly.

This E-Kachehri is a step towards ensuring the accountability and transparency of the National Highway Authority in addressing the issues faced by the general public and road users in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.

NHA is committed to providing efficient and effective services to its customers and this E-Kachehri is a testament to that commitment.

