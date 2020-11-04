NHA takes up rehabilitation of N-80 in small packages

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on various projects for rehabilitation of 146 kilometres Rawalpindi-Kohat Highway (N-80), but due to financial constraints work has been taken up in small packages.

An official of NHA told APP that under the Annual Maintenance Plan (AMPs), work is being carried out in small sections due to financial constraints.

It is pertinent to mention here that in previous AMPs, road section from its starting point at Tarnol to 59 kilometres has been improved through Periodic Maintenance and Rehabilitation schemes and thus the road is in quite better condition.

He said from 97 km onwards, the road has already been taken up for dualization under project for the CPEC Link Road. However, allocations have been made in AMP 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 for repair and improvement of road stretches from Km 59 onwards.

He said that Rs234.504 million have been allocated for Khunda -Talhi Adda and Jand City portion and the project is under procurement.

He said that for five km portion from Talhi Adda – Mithial, Rs134 million have been allocated and work is in progress. For 5 km Mithial-Pind Sultani section, Rs132.708 million have been earmarked and it is under procurement stage.

The official said that for three kilometres portion near Pind Sultani Rs81.154 million have been earmarked and its work is in progress. Three km Pind Sultani – Rangli section has construction cost of Rs82.95 million and it is under procurement. Thirteen kilometres Rangli–Jand section has construction cost of Rs350.835 million and it is under award process.

