NHA Taking Necessary Steps To Avoid Damages, Caused By Floods In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NHA taking necessary steps to avoid damages, caused by floods in Chitral

The recent torrential rains have caused heavy flood-like situations in different canals and rivers which resulted in the collapse of civil infrastructure around the city

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):The recent torrential rains have caused heavy flood-like situations in different canals and rivers which resulted in the collapse of civil infrastructure around the city.

On Garam Chashma road there is a horrific turning point at Singoor village, where a safety wall had been built to protect the road and the surrounding population from floods, which has been damaged badly due to fresh wave of floods.

The blockade of the drainage system also caused a high level of floods in the city.

National Highway Authority (NHA) in this regard, is taking serious steps to ensure easy social mobility around the city, by repairing communication and road networks.

A protection wall is being constructed on the roadside toward the river and Nullah at this point by the NHA's maintenance section.

The construction of this protection wall will not only protect the houses situated on the river bank but also save under-cultivation land and shops, as well as it will also save the Garam Chashma road, which is the only source of communication for more than fifty thousand population.

Hundreds of students of Chitral University on a daily basis, travel on this blind and dangerous turn, and will also get relief and benefits due to the construction of this safety wall.

Citizens of Chitral thanked NHA and urged high officials that the safety of the lives and property of the people should be ensured by building protection walls, on the river bank on the roadside.

It should be noted that Chitral is a tourist district and thousands of tourists come here every year, but due to the poor condition of the roads, these tourists often face difficulties.

