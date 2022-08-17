NHA temporarily restored traffic at Batal, near Naran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) officials have temporarily restored traffic at Batal, 3 kilometer from Naran through an alternate route. NHA Spokesman said that an alternative route has been prepared on emergency basis.

Traffic coming from Naran is moving now, said a press release.

Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood, Chairman NHA is personally supervising all the bridge restoration work, said Spokesman NHA.

For the construction of the bridge, materials have been delivered from Mansehra.

Senior NHA officials and field staff are present on the spot.

The Ministry of Communications under the leadership of Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood is trying to facilitate the passengers.

The bridge collapsed in the afternoon at Batal near Naran due to flooding.