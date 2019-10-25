NHA to achieve revenue target of Rs 100 billion during next five years: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Friday said National Highways Authority (NHA) would achieve the target of Rs 100 billion revenue generation during the time period of next five years and emerge as a self-sufficient institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Friday said National Highways Authority (NHA) would achieve the target of Rs 100 billion revenue generation during the time period of next five years and emerge as a self-sufficient institution.

The authority, for now, has set the target of generating Rs 35 billion as revenue for a year which would be doubled and hopefully the institution is likely to generate revenue of Rs. 55 billion till the month of June this year, he stated this while speaking at a seminar titled "Role of Public Institutions".

The seminar was arranged National Highways Authority (NHA) and attended by a number of officials and dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said NHA would become a self sufficient institution and build roads with its own resources.

"More roads will be built as compared to those built during the tenures of previous governments", he added.

The minister said through adopting the policy of depoliticizing the institutions, he has never asked his officials for any posting or transfer and all the appointments will be made in his departments purely on merit.

He said he has learnt from his Prime Minister Imran Khan that one must come into the politics for a cause which is to serve the masses not for career building.

Murad Saeed said his ministry has recovered Rs 10 billion from its own departments during the time period of 14 months and will continue to pursue the policy of accountability of his own institutions.

He assured to follow merit and transparency in his ministry and said " we came into politics for a cause which was to make Pakistan a welfare state and its institutions self sufficient." He said 1275 kilometer western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be completed soon.

He said PTI government was committed to make Pakistan a welfare state and the initiatives like Ehsaas program, Kamyab Jawan program, Sehat Insaf Card, shelter homes and Ehsas Langar were significant steps toward this goal. The Insaaf Sehat Card is providing free medical treatment to the poor segments worth up to Rs 720,000 annually.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 192 billion for the Ehsas program which reflected its seriousness toward welfare of common people.

Speaking on the occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media, lftikhar Durrani said that eradicating the menace of corruption from the country was PTI government's manifesto.�He said people expressed their confidence in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in 2018 general elections which had changed the political dynamics persisting during the last 70 years.