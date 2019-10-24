UrduPoint.com
NHA To Achieve Rs100 Bln Revenue Target Soon: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday said National Highway Authority (NHA) would soon achieve target of increasing revenue up to Rs 100 billion proceeding towards self sufficiency as authority's revenue has been increased by 52 percent during the first fiscal year.

After five years, the NHA would be able to build Highways and Motorways with its own resources, he said while addressing a seminar here titled "Challenges to Enforcement on National Highways and Motorways", said a press release.

Heading towards self sufficiency, the minister said his ministry did not get a single penny from the government during the first fiscal year and continued its projects within its own limited resources. More Motorways would be constructed in the coming months and 1275 kms new roads would be built, he added.

Murad said he was working hard to save every single penny of his ministry and so far recovered Rs10 billion within NHA.

All these achievements were on account of following merit and transparency in his ministry and NHA. The present government had chosen a difficult task of making the country economically stable first which required hard work, selflessness and dedication, he added.

About the recent government initiatives, he said, recently launched Kamyab Jawan Programme would provide jobs and business opportunities to millions of youth in the country.

Likewise, the government has earmarked Rs 192 billion for 'Ehsas Programme' which reflected its seriousness towards the welfare of the common man.

The minister said 'Ehsas langar' initiative, he said, was purely for the poor segments of society.

He said the country's exports had registered a significant increase while trade deficit and current account deficit had reduced which were all good signs for economic growth.

About Moulana Fazalur Rahman's protest call, Murad said that JUI-F chief while holding the office as the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee had never said a single word in support of the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Whenever government talked about giving opportunities to 2.5 million Madrisah children, Fazalur Rahman stood up. Fazalur Rahman does not know why he was coming to Islamabad.

IG NHMP, AD Khawaja while addressing the seminar said the international organizations had declared NHMP as corruption free.

