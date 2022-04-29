UrduPoint.com

NHA To Build Interchange Motorway Link Road Near H-16 Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 08:06 PM

NHA to build interchange motorway link road near H-16 sector

National Highway Authority plans to build model prison Interchange at 17th Avenue near H 16 sector on link Road from Grand Trunk Road and Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority plans to build model prison Interchange at 17th Avenue near H 16 sector on link Road from Grand Trunk Road and Motorway.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that basically the "Construction of Model Prison Interchange at 17th Avenue (H-16) on Islamabad Link Road from N-5 to Motorway M-1/ M-2 Interchange" was a project related to Ministry of Interior which had requested NHA to take up the project on deposit work basis.

He said that the project construction time would be finalised subject to preparation of feasibility, detailed design and availability of financial resources.

He said that the Interchange would also provide alternate link to sectors I-15 and I-16.

Related Topics

Islamabad Motorway Road NHA From

Recent Stories

Hajj may cost Rs 700k to Rs1m this year: Minister

Hajj may cost Rs 700k to Rs1m this year: Minister

3 minutes ago
 60 days special amnesty on the eve of Eid ul Fitr ..

60 days special amnesty on the eve of Eid ul Fitr for inmates starts

3 minutes ago
 First Eid special train sets off from Karachi City ..

First Eid special train sets off from Karachi City

3 minutes ago
 Russian Justice Ministry For First Time Removes Pe ..

Russian Justice Ministry For First Time Removes People From List of Foreign Medi ..

3 minutes ago
 South Korea Considering Returning Embassy to Kiev ..

South Korea Considering Returning Embassy to Kiev - Foreign Ministry

30 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil Estimates Exit From Russia's Sakhalin-1 ..

ExxonMobil Estimates Exit From Russia's Sakhalin-1 at $3.4Bln in Q1 2022

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.