UrduPoint.com

NHA To Build Interchange Motorway Link Road Near H-16 Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 11:40 AM

NHA to build interchange motorway link road near H-16 sector

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build model prison Interchange at 17th Avenue near H-16 sector on link road from Grand Trunk Road and Motorway.

An official of NHA told APP on Saturday that basically the "Construction of Model Prison Interchange at 17th Avenue (H-16) on Islamabad Link Road from N-5 to Motorway M-1/ M-2 Interchange" was a project related to Ministry of Interior which had requested NHA to take up the project on deposit work basis.

He said that the project construction time would be finalized subject to preparation of feasibility, detailed design and availability of financial resources.

He said that the Interchange would also provide alternate link to sectors I-15 and I-16.

