NHA To Build Overhead Bridges Near Universities' Main Gates

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:19 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority has decided to build overhead bridges near the main gates of the universities of Jamshoro with the objective to provide safe and secure passage to students, faculties, officers and employees of these institutions.

In this connection, the technical team, headed by the Member National Highway South Sindh Tufail Ahmed Shaikh Tuesday held meetings with the Vice Chancellors of three universities of Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences after detailed discussion with NHA technical team finalize the projects of construction of overhead bridges, service roads and U-Turns.

According to a spokesman of Mehran University, the construction of overhead bridges, service roads and U-Turns aimed to provide safe and secure travelling to students, faculty members, officers and employees right from Motorway and Highway to universities.

Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqailiy pointed out the technical faults in construction of U-Turn along the university main entrance and emphasized upon the technical team to remove these faults in order to avert accidents.

Besides the Vice Chancellor, the meeting was also attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Director Works and Services Saghir Ahmed Memon, General Manager National Highway Authority Ahmed Mahisar, Dr. Inam Bhatti, Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Syed Sibtain Ali Shah, Registrars and engineers of the university also attended the meeting.

