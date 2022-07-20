UrduPoint.com

NHA To Build Service Area Along Lahore-Multan Motorway Near Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

NHA to build service area along Lahore-Multan Motorway near Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build a service road in the Jaranwala area along with Lahore-Multan Motorway ( M-3) and it intended to hire a consultant firm for consultancy services for its feasibility study and detailed design.

An official of the NHA told APP that it had invited proposals are invited from reputable engineering organizations having valid Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) registration certificate in relevant field.

He said that a pre-proposal conference for the project will be held on July 26 in the NHA Auditorium (HQ) Islamabad. Procurement will be carried out by adopting "Single Stage Two Envelops" procedure.

The proposals complete in all respects, in accordance with the instructions provided in the RFP document, in sealed envelopes should reach on or before August, 2022 16 at 1130 hours in the office of General Manager (P&CA), NHA, HQ, 28-Mauve Area, G-9/1, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Motorway Road Pakistan Engineering Council Jaranwala July August NHA All From

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.