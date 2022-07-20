NHA to build service area along Lahore-Multan Motorway near Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build a service road in the Jaranwala area along with Lahore-Multan Motorway ( M-3) and it intended to hire a consultant firm for consultancy services for its feasibility study and detailed design.

An official of the NHA told APP that it had invited proposals are invited from reputable engineering organizations having valid Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) registration certificate in relevant field.

He said that a pre-proposal conference for the project will be held on July 26 in the NHA Auditorium (HQ) Islamabad. Procurement will be carried out by adopting "Single Stage Two Envelops" procedure.

The proposals complete in all respects, in accordance with the instructions provided in the RFP document, in sealed envelopes should reach on or before August, 2022 16 at 1130 hours in the office of General Manager (P&CA), NHA, HQ, 28-Mauve Area, G-9/1, Islamabad.