NHA to commence work on Chakdara-Chitral road after completion of detailed design

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):National Highway Authority (NHA) planned to start work on Chakdara-Chitral Road project as soon as its detailed design is finalized.

The project has been divided into three sections including 38.85 km Chakdara-Timargarh section, 43.39 km Akhagram-Dir section and 47.98 km . Kalkatak-Chitral section, an official of NHA told APP on Tuesday.

Procurement of consultancy services for detailed design is in progress for Kalkatak-Chitral section and after finalization of detailed design, NHA will be able to commence work on the subject project.

He said that for Chakdara-Timargarh and Akhagram-Dir section feasibility study had been completed and contract for detailed design would be concluded after the concurrence of Korean Exim Bank. He said that funds had been allocated in PSDP (2019-20) with an allocation of Rs 1000 million which would be released as and when required.

