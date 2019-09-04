UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'NHA To Complete Roads Projects By 2020'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:51 PM

'NHA to complete roads projects by 2020'

The National Highways Authority (NHA) Member (Central Zone) Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla said on Wednesday that NHA would complete a number of road projects till 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Highways Authority (NHA) Member (Central Zone) Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla said on Wednesday that NHA would complete a number of road projects till 2020.

Addressing the 'Public Stakeholder Conference 2018-19' organised by the NHA at a local hotel, he said that 85 per cent of the country's trade cargo was being transported/handled through roads network.

Keeping this factor in view, the NHA would be spending Rs 63.662 million on improvement and widening of various major inter-cities roads during current financial year.

Wahla mentioned that travelling time had been reduced from 72 hours to 36 hours with the provision of international standard roads infrastructure by the NHA.

He said that National Highways Authority (NHA) was also playing a crucial role in the promotion of tourism by developing access roads to tourists sites across the country.

Related Topics

Hotel Road NHA 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

11 minutes ago

National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees ..

26 minutes ago

Stronger focus on nutrition within health services ..

41 minutes ago

UAE role model for humanitarian assistance: Hamdan ..

41 minutes ago

NCM to highlight key contribution to UAE energy se ..

41 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves 54 civilian jobs at Shar ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.