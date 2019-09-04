'NHA to complete roads projects by 2020'

The National Highways Authority (NHA) Member (Central Zone) Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla said on Wednesday that NHA would complete a number of road projects till 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Highways Authority ( NHA ) Member (Central Zone) Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla said on Wednesday that NHA would complete a number of road projects till 2020

Addressing the 'Public Stakeholder Conference 2018-19' organised by the NHA at a local hotel, he said that 85 per cent of the country's trade cargo was being transported/handled through roads network.

Keeping this factor in view, the NHA would be spending Rs 63.662 million on improvement and widening of various major inter-cities roads during current financial year.

Wahla mentioned that travelling time had been reduced from 72 hours to 36 hours with the provision of international standard roads infrastructure by the NHA.

He said that National Highways Authority (NHA) was also playing a crucial role in the promotion of tourism by developing access roads to tourists sites across the country.