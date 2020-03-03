NHA to connect Mianwali with motorway via Lillah-Musakhail Highway

National Highway Authority (NHA) is planning to build a highway to connect Mianwali with motorway network via Lilla Interchange on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway(M-2)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is planning to build a highway to connect Mianwali with motorway network via Lilla Interchange on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway(M-2).

The proposed alignment of Lilla to Musakhel traverses from Lilla interchange and passes through major locations of Katha Sargal, Nali, Jabbi Shareef, Choha Shareef, Warcha, Fateh Pur Mehra, Chiddru and ends at approximately two-kilometre from Abba Khel on Mianwali-Talagang Road.

The proposed highway will pass through major administrations of three districts i.e., Jhelum, Khushab and Mianwali.