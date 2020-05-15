UrduPoint.com
NHA To Construct Two Roads Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:02 PM

Road construction projects from Mianwalli to Muzaffargarh and Bulksar to Mianwalli were formally handed over to National Highways Authority (NHA) after taking approval from federal cabinet, official sources informed on Friday

The 286-kilometer long MianWalli- Muzaffargarh road is named after N-135, while 129 kilometer long Mian Walli- Bulksar road declared as N-130, said the notification.

NHA will soon start construction of N-130 and N-135 in upcoming few days.

All two roads would be constructed as carpeted with following requisite SOPs to better meet requirements of heavy traffic to be plied after completing the project, it is said.

