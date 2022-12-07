UrduPoint.com

NHA To Develop Modern Communication System In Balochistan: Maulana Asad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

NHA to develop modern communication system in Balochistan: Maulana Asad

:Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to develop the communication system in Balochistan on modern lines after the recent flash floods and rains.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Regional Office of National Highway Authority (NHA) here.

The NHA Balochistan's official Shahid Islamullah briefed the Federal Minister for Communications regarding the ongoing projects of NHA in the province and the communication network and the work of upgrading various highways of the province after the recent floods and rains.

Maulana Asad said on this occasion directed to rebuild the inter-provincial highways affected by floods and speed up the work on the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and special instructions have been given to concerned sectors in this context.

He said that practical measures were being taken to develop the province in each sector for the interest of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of NHA and said that many steps have been taken for the welfare of the employees in a short period of time.

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Visit CPEC NHA Rains

More Stories From Pakistan

