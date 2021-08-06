UrduPoint.com

NHA To Dualize, Rehabilitate Commercially Viable Sections Of N-25 On BOT Basis

National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned dualization and rehabilitation of commercially viable sections of Chaman-Quetta-Karachi Highway (N-25) under Public Private Partnership model of Build-Operate and Transfer basis

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that the detailed design and preliminary commercial feasibility study for Khuzdar-Chaman Section has been completed.

Depending upon feasibility study results of Karachi-Khuzdar section, the commercially viable sections of N-25 shall be taken through PPP mode and approval process for their PC-I shall he initiated followed by procurement of concessionaire under PPP arrangement.

He said that the preliminary commercial feasibility study for Khuzdar-Quetta section was not viable on PPP mode.

He said that due to non-viability of Khuzdar-Quetta section on PPP mode, the NHA has taken up this section on government funding.

He said it was anticipated that the project sections on PPP mode shall be awarded by February next year.

