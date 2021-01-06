UrduPoint.com
NHA To Initiate Construction Work Of Two-lane Ziarat Mor- Kach-Harani, Harnai-Sinjavi Road

NHA to initiate construction work of two-lane Ziarat Mor- Kach-Harani, Harnai-Sinjavi Road

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to initiate construction work of the two-lane Ziarat Mor- Kach-Harani and Harnai-Sinjavi roads during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21.

The Zirat Mor to Kach Harnai Road was around 110 Kilometers (Km) long and Harnai-Sinjavi road's total length was 56 Kms which would be tendered on January 20, an official of NHA saild while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said that the total project cost was of Rs 8379.075 million of Ziarat Mor to Harani and Harnai to Sinjavi Road that would enhance connectivity, improve transportation and would help bring development and prosperity in the area.

The government had allocated Rs 100 million in the current public sector development programme (PSDP) to initiate the construction work of the project.

He said that expansion and reconstruction of Ziarat-Harnai Road would also increase local tourism activities in the area that would generate revenue and business opportunities for local communities.

"The feasibility report of 796 Km long Chaman-Quetta and Quetta to Karachi Road has been completed which was built under the public private partnership model," the official said.

He said that the government was paying full attention to the construction of roads, expansion of existing roads network and development projects in the province.

The current government would construct 3,250 Km roads in Balochistan to provide better facilities to the masses, he added.

The PTI government had initiated development work on western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to eliminate the distress of the people of underprivileged areas, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated ground breaking ceremony of Zhob-Kuchlak and Khuzdar-Basima highway as around 60 percent of construction work was completed.

The Authority was working on various road projects to improve road accessibility and it would make the masses feel a positive change in the province, he added.

