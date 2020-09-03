UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA To Introduce Latest ITS On Hakla-D I Khan Motorway Likely To Become Operational This Year

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:10 PM

NHA to introduce latest ITS on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway likely to become operational this year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to introduce state of the art Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway likely to become operational during current fiscal year.

For this purpose, the NHA has intended to engage a consultant, engineering organization to carry out consultancy services for design and construction supervision of ITS, an official of NHA told APP on Thursday.

He said that pre-proposal conference was held August 25 whereas last date for filing proposals for bidding would be September 8. He said that intelligent transportation system was an advanced application which aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated and smarter use of road networks.

He said that the latest digital system to be employed on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway includes monitoring of high speed vehicles through permanently installed cameras, handling emergencies, controlling traffic accidents, lane marking, placement of LED screens, electronic toll collection, weigh station system and installation of fibre optic cable as well as maximum civic facilities shall be ensured at service areas.

The IslamabadDera Ismail Khan Motorway also known as the Brahma Bahtar–Yarik Motorway, is a four-lane North-South motorway currently under-construction. The 292-kilometre-long motorway is being developed as part of the Western Alignment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and will offer high speed road connections between the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province around Dera Ismail Khan.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic CPEC Dera Ismail Khan I Khan August September NHA

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

48 minutes ago

PCB announces match officialsâ€™ panels

50 minutes ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

53 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

58 minutes ago

PM rules out question of rigging in general electi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.