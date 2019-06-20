UrduPoint.com
NHA To Provide Internship To 83 National & Foreign Universities Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:41 PM

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan regarding provision of necessary training to the talented students of the universities so that they could play their due role in national development schemes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan regarding provision of necessary training to the talented students of the universities so that they could play their due role in national development schemes, the Ministry of Communications has undertaken arrangements to offer Internship to 83 students of national universities of the country and the foreign as well in various departments of National Highway Authority.

The internship programme will help students flourish their natural caliber.

The skills provided in training courses will prove useful in their practical life.On special directive of Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed, Federal Secretary Communications Mr.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has instructed the concerned officers at National Highway Authority to execute this process at the earliest. The NHA has already issued letters to the concerned universities for the said internship programme in running year.

