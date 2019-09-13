NHA to rehabilitate N25 from Karachi to Chaman

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to dualize and rehabilitate the route N-25 under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to dualize and rehabilitate the route N-25 under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

In written reply to a question in National Assembly on Friday, the minister said that NHA intends to dualize and rehabilitate the route N-25 which starts from Karachi and terminates at Chaman, crossing through Khuzdar and Quetta under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

He said the process for detailed design and commercial feasibility has been initiated. Since, this is a mega project, having length of 790 Km and limited traffic volume, therefore, it is anticipated that Government support in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) would be required to execute this project on PPP/BOT basis, he added.

It is expected that the said study shall be completed within three tofour months. An amount of PKR 500 Million has been allocated for thisproject in current PSDP 2019-20, he added.