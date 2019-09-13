UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA To Rehabilitate N25 From Karachi To Chaman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:12 PM

NHA to rehabilitate N25 from Karachi to Chaman

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to dualize and rehabilitate the route N-25 under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to dualize and rehabilitate the route N-25 under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

In written reply to a question in National Assembly on Friday, the minister said that NHA intends to dualize and rehabilitate the route N-25 which starts from Karachi and terminates at Chaman, crossing through Khuzdar and Quetta under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

He said the process for detailed design and commercial feasibility has been initiated. Since, this is a mega project, having length of 790 Km and limited traffic volume, therefore, it is anticipated that Government support in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) would be required to execute this project on PPP/BOT basis, he added.

It is expected that the said study shall be completed within three tofour months. An amount of PKR 500 Million has been allocated for thisproject in current PSDP 2019-20, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly Quetta Traffic Chaman Khuzdar Pakistani Rupee NHA From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

TECNO launches POP2F in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

PAL organizes protest demo to express solidarity w ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to play role in deescalating tensio ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to collect da ..

4 minutes ago

PASSD to cooperate with Saylani Welfare Trust in c ..

4 minutes ago

Prague Prosecutor Halts Czech Prime Minister Crimi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.