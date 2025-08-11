NHA To Spend Rs75b From Own Funds On Road Repairs: NA Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will spend Rs75 billion from its own resources on road maintenance during the current fiscal year
Replying to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqui during Question Hour, he stated that the funds would be sourced from toll collections and fines, which have exceeded Rs 100 billion this year.
He added that the NHA had also received Rs9.
5 billion from the government under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024–25, with a total allocation of Rs226.9 billion for the authority.
Acknowledging complaints about the poor condition of some highways, including the N-25 Karachi–Quetta–Chaman route, he said the NHA was ready to address safety concerns, such as pedestrian access on the Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway.
Local representatives, he added, could share details of problem areas for immediate action.
