Open Menu

NHA To Spend Rs75b From Own Funds On Road Repairs: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM

NHA to spend Rs75b from own funds on road repairs: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will spend Rs75 billion from its own resources on road maintenance during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will spend Rs75 billion from its own resources on road maintenance during the current fiscal year.

Replying to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqui during Question Hour, he stated that the funds would be sourced from toll collections and fines, which have exceeded Rs 100 billion this year.

He added that the NHA had also received Rs9.

5 billion from the government under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024–25, with a total allocation of Rs226.9 billion for the authority.

Acknowledging complaints about the poor condition of some highways, including the N-25 Karachi–Quetta–Chaman route, he said the NHA was ready to address safety concerns, such as pedestrian access on the Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway.

Local representatives, he added, could share details of problem areas for immediate action.

/APP-rzr-zah

Recent Stories

NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to ..

NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector deve ..

CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani

5 minutes ago
 Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World ..

Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025

18 minutes ago
 Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km ' ..

Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'

18 minutes ago

ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..

5 minutes ago
 Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fr ..

Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM

5 minutes ago
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts

PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts

9 minutes ago
 Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition

Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition

9 minutes ago
 Global talent in Quran recitation shines at day tw ..

Global talent in Quran recitation shines at day two of King Abdulaziz Int’l Co ..

9 minutes ago
 FCCI thanks PM for redressing FBR-related issue

FCCI thanks PM for redressing FBR-related issue

9 minutes ago
 WASA marks Minorities Day by honoring Christian em ..

WASA marks Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role, rights

2 minutes ago
 Minor girl dies after wall collapses

Minor girl dies after wall collapses

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan