NHA to start anti-encroachment drive on MNJ road from next week

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Director National Highways Authority (NHA) Shams ur Rehman Wednesday that a massive campaign against encroachment on Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road would be kicked off from next week.

While talking to APP here, he said that people who would not remove encroachment voluntarily would be heavily fined.

Replying to a question Shams ur Rehman said that we have served final notices to 83 people who have found violating the bylaws.

He said the first phase of the drive would start from Kiwai to Kaghan where the road would be cleared keeping in view of the snowfall threat, in the second phase of the drive we would clear the road from Mansehra to Kiwai and in third phase it would be cleared from Kaghan to Gati Das.

Following the Right of Way (ROW) we would remove the encroachment from MNJ road on the basis of the on-ground situation, Shams ur Rehman said.

Giving the details of the encroachment operation on MNJ road he said that we have identified 573 encroachments on road from Mansehra to Gati Das where 28 have been identified in Mahandri Bazar, 18 Lohar Banda, 3 Khanian, 19 Hari Bazar, 23 Jaraid Bazar, 17 Tota Bazar, 4 Bhunja Bazar, 4 Malkandi, 27 Pras Bazar, 265 in Naran Bazar, 18 Rajwal Bazar, 102 Kaghan Bazar those would be demolished according.

The NHA anti-encroachment drive would be fully supported by the district administration Manshera and police.