NHA to start tree plantation, maintenance work on M-1 motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to start tree plantation and maintenance work on the Punjab section of Motorway M-1 with an estimated cost of Rs 45,491,200.

According to an official document available with APP, NHA will start planting 11,000 olive seeds, 7,000 ornamental plants, and 5,000 forestry plants from New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) Gate to Thallian Interchange.

The project will be carried out through a private partnership in an area of five kilometers and the partner would also be responsible for two years of maintenance.

The plantation will have various benefits including dust control, reduced soil erosion, improved visibility, shade, carbon sequestration, and beautification.