NHA To Take Action Against Overloading Vehicles From Nov, 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 06:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced to take strict action against overloading of vehicles on national highways and motorways from November 15.

This initiative was taken in the wake of a number of accidents caused by overloaded vehicles in recent months, public relations officer said talking to APP on Tuesday.

The NHA has warned that vehicles carrying more than the prescribed limit would be heavily fined and the drivers even would be arrested besides seizing the vehicles.

The NHA said that the axle load control regime would be strictly implemented from tomorrow. This means that all vehicles will be weighed to ensure that they were not carrying more than the allowed weight, he added.

The NHA appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the authority to control overloading.

