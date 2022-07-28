UrduPoint.com

NHA Told To Repair Roads Damaged In Rain

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

NHA told to repair roads damaged in rain

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Thursday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to take all necessary measures for repair or reconstruction of all roads damaged during recent heavy rains and floods in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Thursday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to take all necessary measures for repair or reconstruction of all roads damaged during recent heavy rains and floods in the country.

"The authority should take immediate practical steps for smooth flow of traffic on its network to the convenience of the motorists," the minister said in a statement issued here.

According to details received by NHA, Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road had been blocked due to the fall of large rocks. Three excavators have been rushed to the site to reopen the road.

Similarly, in Balochistan, the Hub-Uthal section had been opened for traffic and the steps were underway to open remaining sections up to Bela for traffic.

Karakoram Highway (KKH) was closed for all traffic due to mud flow near Dasu.

However, traffic at this point has now been restored.

Landslides at Wango Hills in Balochistan were being controlled by two each excavators, tractors and tractor-trolleys.

General Manager (Punjab-South) NHA Multan in a news release said the cut on Indus Highway near Taunsa due to flood has been filled and the road has been opened to traffic.

Meanwhile, NHA chairman captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha visited the site of Hub Bridge on Karachi-Quetta National Highway (N-25).

Due to heavy rain and flood on July 25, 2 spans of Hub Bridge were collapsed, while this bridge was closed to traffic on July 22 due to erosion in the pillars and traffic was diverted to the hub bypass.

The Hub Bridge constructed by the Communication and Works Department in 1962 had 24 spans and each span was 25 meters. The width of the bridge was 8.50 meters and was not capable of bearing the load of heavy traffic of present days.

Moreover, during the recent heavy monsoon rains, the condition of the bridge deteriorated further and it could have caused an untoward incident like the Sher Shah Bridge. So the bridge was closed with the support of the district administration and the traffic movement was suspended.

In view of the current condition of the remaining spans of the hub bridge, the Federal Minister for Communications had directed the construction of a new hub bridge, as a result of which the NHA Executive board also formally approved the construction of the new bridge the other day.

He also directed to fill all the cracks appearing on the Bela-Uthal-Hub National Highway.

Similalry, captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha along with a team of experts was examining the damage caused to the highways of Sindh and Balochistan due to floods, and in the light of their consultation, a comprehensive plan will be chalked out for the complete rehabilitation of the roads.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Balochistan Flood Road Traffic SITE Bela Hub July NHA All Rains

Recent Stories

LCCI delegation calls on Punjab governor

LCCI delegation calls on Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
 Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony takes place t ..

Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony takes place today

2 minutes ago
 Darakhshan police arrests motorcycle thieve, recov ..

Darakhshan police arrests motorcycle thieve, recovers stolen motorcycles

2 minutes ago
 Peace to be maintained during Muharram across Sout ..

Peace to be maintained during Muharram across South Punjab: Addl IGP

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

2 hours ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.