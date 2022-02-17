UrduPoint.com

NHA Witnesses 128% Increase In Income During Last Three Years: Murad

February 17, 2022

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said that National Highway Authority (NHA) had witnessed 128 percent increase in its total income during the last three years

Addressing a press conference here, he said that NHA total revenue saw a jump of 107 billion rupees in the last three years.

He said despite FATF restrictions and COVID restraints, his ministry completed all 88 targets that were given to it by the prime minister.

Murad Saeed said the present government constructed more road infrastructure in reduced cost while Pakistan Post jumped more than thirty two points up in international ranking which was issued by United Nations Universal Postal Union.

He said that politicians had made Parliament a fiefdom and if anybody dared to expose the corruption, they would launch a dirty campaign.

Murad Saeed said that it was his legal right to lodge a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the dirty talk.

"It was my legal right to complain to the FIA about foul language. Should I exercise my legal right or not? I do not have any question as to how the concerned agency took action" he added.

He said that these politicians were running a dirty campaign on e-procurement and blocking the way of occupations.

Murad Saeed said that he was holding a press conference for the youth and departments of his ministry.

He said that when he raised voice against corruption in the parliament, people like Rana Sanaullah, Qadir Patel, Rafiullah started abusing him.

He said that door of corruptions were closed by launching the e-system in the ministry of Communications.

The minister said that he was not came in politics directly but struggled long to reach the parliament.

Murad said that he also laid the foundation of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and raised voice against terrorism, protested against drone attacks etc and worked for the welfare of the victims families of terrorism.

The minister said that he also reorganized the youth wing of ISF.

He said that he always spoke in parliament with logic.

The minister said that today was defending his postman and Motorway police for their great efforts to make the ministry successful and also the hard work of NHA officers.

More Stories From Pakistan

