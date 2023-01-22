UrduPoint.com

NHA Working Devoutly To Restore Traffic In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working hard to restore the traffic flow on the highways of Balochistan province after the heavy snowfall.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood, Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha made an emergency visit to Balochistan to review of rehabilitation measures, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

General Manager Inayatullah Agha briefed the chairman about the rehabilitation measures on the Chaman-Quetta highway.

He said that rehabilitation work in the Chaman Quetta section on N-25 is going on at pace and necessary machinery is available on the site.

The chairman was informed that Member West Zone Shahid Ehsanullah and other staff members are working hard to manage the situation.

The chairman NHA appreciated the efforts of the staff on the rehabilitation measures for keeping the national highways open despite the heavy snowfall.

