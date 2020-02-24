UrduPoint.com
NHA Working On Upgradation, Dualization Of Pindigheb-Kohat Road

National Highway Authority (NHA) is working on the upgradation and dualization of about 80 kilometre Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat road which provides link to Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, an important part of China Pakistan Econmic Corridor (CPEC) at Krapa, near Pindigheb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is working on the upgradation and dualization of about 80 kilometre Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat road which provides link to Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, an important part of China Pakistan Econmic Corridor (CPEC) at Krapa, near Pindigheb.

An official of NHA told APP on Monday that being the integral route for population of Pindigheb and Jand, it was decided by NHA to dualize Pindigheb-Jand road along with dualization of Rawalpindi-Kohat (N-80) section from Jand to Kohat. The official said that dualization of Pindigheb-Kohat road would bear the traffic of CPEC and provide fastest efficient and short route for Pindigheb, Jand and Kohat population to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the project would extend its benefits to the adjoining areas by increasing their mobility and accessibility to a good quality road.

This project by increasing the living standard of the people in the surrounding will also help reducing vehicle operating cost and journey time thus boosting economic condition of the people of surrounding areas and the country, the NHA official said.

He said that currently, the road portion from Pindigheb-Jand in the past was under administrative control of Punjab Highway Department, whereas the road section from Jand to Kohat was maintained by NHA.

Total cost of the project is Rs 18,700 million, and upto June 2019, Rs 1,302 million expenditure had been occurred on the project whereas 17,398 million was throw forward amount. In the ongoing fiscal year, Rs 2000 million were allocated for the project which have been issued.

