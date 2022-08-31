NHA working tirelessly to restore infrastructure

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said more than 36 km of NHA roads which were affected by rains and floods at different places in Sindh province, have been restored after repairing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said more than 36 km of NHA roads which were affected by rains and floods at different places in Sindh province, have been restored after repairing.

According to details, on the instructions of Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mehmood, the officers, construction experts and staff of NHA were working day and night to restore the land routes in the country.

Recent rains, floods and landslides have affected NHA roads network across the country. However, due to all-out efforts of NHA field staff, the traffic has been restored at many places while work was underway on rest of the affected roads and bridges.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha was personally monitoring the work in the affected areas of Balochistan.

The minister himself from the past whole week was present in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts affected by floods.

He also issued instructions to various departments for the distribution of food items, clean drinking water and tents in the flood affected areas as well as for the rehabilitation of the affected villages. On the other hand, the rehabilitation of flood affected roads has been paced up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In view of the difficulties faced by passengers, NHA authorities have increased the speed of work for the restoration of National Highway N-55 from Parwa to Ramak and other equipment including heavy machinery, excavators and tractor trolleys have also been brought to the spot.

The N-55 Indus Highway would be restored and opened for traffic soon. On the direction of Maulana Asad Mehmood, concerned senior officials of NHA were also present there to monitor the work of restoring N-55 from Parva.

Furthermore, on the instructions of Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murshid Amin was visiting various places in the province for maintenance of national highways.

In Balochistan province, the roads network of 54km has also been affected at different places out of which 14km has been opened for traffic, while work was going on to restore another 40km of road infrastructure.

In this regard, traffic has already been restored on Bibi Nani Bridge, while work was currently underway on Pinjarra Bridge. However, the road from Wangu Hill to Barija was being restored.

The road at two places was affected between Fazilpur and Rajanpur in Punjab province on which the traffic has been restored by installing a bailey bridge.

Similarly, landslides have been removed from Fort Munro and the entire road network of the National Highway Authority in South Punjab was open for traffic.

Meanwhile, traffic has been restored at eight places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan after necessary repairs to roads and bridges on NHA network. However work was underway at remaining affected places.