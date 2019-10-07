NHA working to expand,upgrade road network in Balochistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : National Highway Authority NHA ) has been striving to upgrade and expand road infrastructure in Balochistan to bring the providence at par with the developed areas of the country.

Talking to APP, an official of NHA Monday said for construction of two lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar Rs2,000 million have been allocated in Public Sector Development Programme ( PSDP) of 2019-20 fiscal year out of which Rs100 million have been released so far.

The total cost of the project would be Rs19,188 million and till June 30, Rs1,500 million have been spent on the project.

Similarly, he said, Rs2,000 million have been allocated under PSDP for widening and strengthening of about 32 kilometers Rakhi- Gajj section of N-70.�Total cost of the project is Rs22,994 million whereas till June 30, Rs14,914 have been spent.

He said Rs1,000 million have been earmarked for construction of black top Yakmach-Kharan road out of which Rs100 million have been issued.

Total estimated cost of the project is Rs13,758 million out of which Rs3,406 million have been spent by end of previous fiscal year.

He said Rs1,000 million have been set aside for dualization and improvement of Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50 CPEC western alignment out of which Rs100 million have been released.

The total cost of the project is Rs76,488 million and Rs2,972 million expenditure has been occurred by June 30.

He said Rs5,000 million have been allocated for construction of Hoshab- Khuzdar section of Ratto Dero-Gawadar Motorway.

He said for rehabilitation/upgradation and widening of Quetta - Dhadhar Section of N-65 (118.322 km), Rs500 million have been allocated out of which Rs70 million have been issued.

For construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass Rs 125million have been allocated, he said.