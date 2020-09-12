UrduPoint.com
NHA's Chairman Inspects M-8 Route From Khuzdar To Qubo Saeed Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

NHA's Chairman inspects M-8 route from Khuzdar to Qubo Saeed Khan

The Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikander Qayyum visited the M-8 route from Khuzdar (KM-00) to Qubo Saeed Khan (KM-186) on Saturday. During the visit of M-8, Chairman NHA was accompanied by the Member West-Zone Mr. Shahid Ihsanullah and other NHA officials of Balochistan-South

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikander Qayyum visited the M-8 route from Khuzdar (KM-00) to Qubo Saeed Khan (KM-186) on Saturday. During the visit of M-8, Chairman NHA was accompanied by the Member West-Zone Mr. Shahid Ihsanullah and other NHA officials of Balochistan-South.

Chairman National Highway Authority inspected the massive land sliding and damages occurred at several locations between Kohri to Wangu Hills Section Area of M-8 due to the current cyclonic rain storms in the months of August and September 2020 and observed that the road was temporary restored by NHA and found to be operational for both the light and heavy vehicles.

The Chairman NHA on the occasion directed the Member West-Zone Mr.

Shahid Ihsanullah that there should be a permanent restoration of all the damages on M-8 on an emergent basis to provide a permanent relief to the road commuters.

The Chairman NHA also showed concern over the non-completion of cutting work at KM-47 on M-8 and directed that the said cutting work should be resumed on an emergent basis and shall be completed on war-footing basis.The Member West Zone assured for immediate compliance of the same.

Chairman NHA stressed upon the need of improving performance of the Maintenance teams of NHA and in Balochistan and Sindh Provinces. He directed to install guiding sign boards for traffic coming to M-5 Motorway from N-55, N-65 and N-5.

