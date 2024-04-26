NHA’s Flood-damaged Portion’s Repair To Be Completed By Dec 2024: Aleem
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Friday informed the National Assembly that the restoration of the old national highway, damaged by floods, is scheduled to be finished by December 2024.
Replying to a calling attention notice in the House, he said that an amount of Rs 500 million has been approved in the financial year 2023-24, for repair of flood-damaged highways.
The minister assured the House that work on the highways would commence during this month and expressed the hope that it will be completed by end of this year.
Aleem Khan pledged personal oversight in addressing Sindh's issues, prioritizing projects like the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and the Babusar Top Tunnel which is a game changer project for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Earlier, a newly elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the by-poll from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Faisal Amin Khan on Friday took oath as a MNA. Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah administered the oath to the newly elected MNA who later signed the registration roll.
APP/sra-muk/
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inimical forces impeding Pakistan's development to be failed with nation's support: COAS5 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies April 21 bye-elections winners5 minutes ago
-
PM devolved some of his authority of hiring talented professionals to ministries: ED clarifies15 minutes ago
-
SSUET convocation held, 1177 degrees awarded25 minutes ago
-
Frequent leaks of papers make matric exams controversial in KP25 minutes ago
-
Seven tubewells of WSSP converted to solar power25 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds in-house session on elections in India34 minutes ago
-
Gomal university computerises working for enhanced transparency35 minutes ago
-
PAL, SNHF to organize an interactive session with writers45 minutes ago
-
24 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered45 minutes ago
-
Two-day int’l conference on advances in seed storage techniques held at UAP45 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast45 minutes ago