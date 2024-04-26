Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

NHA’s flood-damaged portion’s repair to be completed by Dec 2024: Aleem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Friday informed the National Assembly that the restoration of the old national highway, damaged by floods, is scheduled to be finished by December 2024.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the House, he said that an amount of Rs 500 million has been approved in the financial year 2023-24, for repair of flood-damaged highways.

The minister assured the House that work on the highways would commence during this month and expressed the hope that it will be completed by end of this year.

Aleem Khan pledged personal oversight in addressing Sindh's issues, prioritizing projects like the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and the Babusar Top Tunnel which is a game changer project for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, a newly elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the by-poll from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Faisal Amin Khan on Friday took oath as a MNA. Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah administered the oath to the newly elected MNA who later signed the registration roll.

