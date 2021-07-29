UrduPoint.com
NHA's Road Maintenance Schemes Be Completed On Priority: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the government gave prime importance to timely completion of maintenance schemes of national highways throughout the country.

Present government is determined to provide safe and sound travelling to road users on national highways and motorways in the country, said a press release issued here.

He was addressing a high level meeting regarding maintenance of roads all over the country participated by Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority (NHA).

Murad Saeed said, in near future, about 70% of National Highway Authority network will be maintained and restored.

He said quality and timely completion of road building and maintenance schemes stand among our priorities and that to this effect all damaged roads will be maintained on priority basis. For the purpose, a comprehensive plan has been finalized, he added.

NHA's General Managers Muhammad Naseem Khattak and Col � Zulfiqar Ali Janjua gave detailed briefing regarding maintenance schemes of NHA in all the four provinces and in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions.

In the briefing, it was told that under Annual Maintenance Plan 2017-18, a total of 913 km roads segments were maintained in 2018-19.

According to details, 456 Kms roads in Punjab province 98 Km roads in Punjab province, 98 km roads in Balochistan 211 km roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan and 132 km long roads in Sindh province were improved. Likewise, under 2018-19 Annual Maintenance Plan 108 km long road segments were improved in Punjab.

While 91 km long road in Balochistan, 42 km roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan and 40 km long roads in Sindh province were improved. It was further told in the briefing that under Annual Maintenance Plan 2019-20, 83 schemes having total length of 749 km road segments will be improved throughout the country.

Likewise 132 schemes having total length of 1344 road segments will be improved under Annual Maintenance Plan 2020-21. It was further told in the briefing that by December this year, the construction work of 4540 km roads sections will be completed.

