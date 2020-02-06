UrduPoint.com
NHA's Zonal, Regional Offices Express Solidarity With Besieged Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:17 PM

In connection with Solidarity with Kashmir Day, the National Highway Authority arranged rallies and gathering in all its offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Gilgit Baltistan and the country wide maintenance units as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :In connection with Solidarity with Kashmir Day, the National Highway Authority arranged rallies and gathering in all its offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Gilgit Baltistan and the country wide maintenance units as well.

Flags of Pakistan and Kashmir were raised. Banner, placards and posters were also placed inside and outside the office premises, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The officers and staff of the NHA gathered and expressed absolute solidarity with the Kashmiris suffering from the hands of the armed forces of India deployed in held Kashmir.

On this occasion, NHA's officers addressing the rallies said, Kashmir is the integral part and jugular vein of Pakistan and that Pakistan has placed its solid clear viewpoint to the world community.

They said, United Nations should realize its resolutions on Kashmir for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. They demanded immediate stop of tragic incidents of brutality being taken place in held valley of Kashmir.

They further said, Pakistanis are standing united to support the Kashmiris till getting right of self determination. Slogans like "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and national songs on solidarity to the Kashmiris were also played.

Likewise, banners and flags of Pakistan and Kashmir were also placed at all the Toll Plazas of National Highways and Motorways.

