NHC expresses grave concern over dilapidated condition of old Mughal era bridge in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Heritage Council, a non-governmental organization striving for conservation of historical sites, has expressed its grave concern over dilapidated condition of an old Mughal era bridge also known as `Sehti Bridge' constructed over Bara river on the outskirts of Peshawar at Coha Gujar village.

During a visit to the bride the office bearers of National Heritage Council (NHC) including its Chairman, Muhammad Khalid, Vice Chairman, Col Liaqat and General Secretary, Tahir Khattak have expressed the resolve of making efforts for preservation and restoration of the historic bridge.

Executive Members of NHC, Maryam Iqbal, Dr. Sadia Shafiq, Neelam Babar, Zulfiqar Ali and Nazim of Choha Gojar village, Sikandar Badshah also visited the site.

The NHC team members said it is very disappointing to see that WSSP (Water and Sanitation Services of Peshawar) is dumping solid waste to the site of Choha Gujar bridge, severely polluting Bara river and making its water poisonous which was once considered as most suitable drinking water.

It was also very awful to see that local farmers were washing fresh harvested vegetable from the same polluted water of Bara river before taking them to markets for sale, they added.

In the dumped solid waste gathered there some dead animals were also lying and the bad smell coming out due to decomposition has made it impossible for people to stay there.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NHC and its team members opined that the dilapidated condition of this historic bridge is solid evidence of lackluster attitude of concerned departments which are responsible for its preservation.

Due to irresponsible attitude of sanitation department, the scenic site on the fringes of provincial metropolis has turned into a dump of waste.

They said some government departments gets millions of rupees for promotion of historical sites, but Sehti bridge could not get any attention for preservation and for awareness of new generation about its importance.

They said the purpose of their visit was to highlight the importance of this heritage site and bring into the notice of quarters concerned for its preservation.

They added that this bridge was constructed by Mughal rulers and later Sehti family of Peshawar added to its beauty by making decorations of flowers over it. A mosque was also constructed at the site by Mughals which is now is very bad condition.

They expressed the resolve of taking efforts for reviving the past glory of this site by contacting concerned departments for its renovation and necessary repair work.

Similarly, the WSSP authorities would be approached for not using this scenic place as dumping site and stopped them from polluting the river.

They also stressed upon media persons to play their effective role in highlighting the prevailing condition of the bridge and site so that concerned department and Ministries should take notice and initiate measures for conservation of our heritage site.