NHCD,UNESCO To Take Joint Steps To Protect Heritage Of Pakistan

Wed 29th July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :National Heritage and Culture Division (NHCD) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Wednesday decided to take joint steps to protect the invaluable heritage of Pakistan, the ancient rocks of Gilgit-Baltistan.

This was stated by UNESCO Representative and Director Patricia McPhillips and National Officer for Culture Jawad Aziz in a meeting with Secretary NHCD, Noshin Javed Amjad and Joint Secretary Rahimun Mureed.

Patricia McPhillips said that the UNESCO Programme focused on supporting the Government of Punjab on improving the site management of selected sites of religious interest, promoting culture and creative industries, engaging school going and out of school youth in safeguarding heritage and safeguarding of the centuries-old Karez system of water management in Balochistan.

Nausheen Javed Secretary NHCD said that the negative impact of excessive tourism on the heritage and natural sites of Pakistan, where UNESCO technical support was required. She said that the rich heritage craft skills of Tharparker district which can provide great opportunities for promoting tourism and livelihoods for local communities.

She said that safeguarding of the ancient rock carvings of Gilgit Baltistan was very important. She said that UNESCO and Culture division of country agreed to work together for safeguarding this priceless heritage of Pakistan.

Director UNESCO said that there was need for Pakistan to ratify the UNESCO 2005 Convention for boosting the cultural and creative industries which had a great potential for inclusive economic development.

