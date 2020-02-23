UrduPoint.com
NH&LH Division To Preserve National Heritage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

NH&LH Division to preserve national heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :National History and Literary Heritage Division (NH&LH) is working on various projects to preserve the national heritage in the country.

These views were expressed by Federal Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage Division, Inaamullah Khan in a meeting with Cultural Attaché Lisa Swenarski and Julia Fendrick, Public Affairs Counselor of the US Embassy in Islamabad in his office, said a press release.

Federal Secretary said that the division would further expedite work on the protection and promotion of cultural heritage.

Attaché Lisa Swenarski said that there has been progress on formal signing of the two countries on the exchange of cultural heritage and food between Pakistan and the United States.The US Embassy in Islamabad would also make every effort to preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage.

"The US Embassy in Islamabad has completed 22 projects in connection with the conservation of heritage while 3 projects are in progress" he said.

