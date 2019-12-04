NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

National Highways and Motorways Authority Peshawar office has been sealed after failing payments to owners of the land purchased by the authority for the construction of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, sources said on Wednesday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) : National Highways and Motorways Authority Peshawar office has been sealed after failing payments to owners of the land purchased by the authority for the construction of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, sources said on Wednesday.

According to details, the authority had purchased thousands of acre land from farmers for the construction of motorway; however, after the passage of many decades payments could not be made to poor farmers.The matter was in a local court for the past few years and the local court has recently verdict in the favour of farmers.

The action has been taken under the light of the court orders.The authority is responsible to construct and maintain the national highways but it suffers billions of loses every year in corruption. The court ordered that the office would remain sealed until the authority pays all due billion of rupees payments to farmers.