NH&MP actively participating in rescue operation in Murree

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) is actively participating in the rescue and relief operations along with other government departments to facilitate stranded tourists in Murree.

In a tweet, NH&MP said that due to shortage of petroleum products in Murree, Motorway Police is ensuring timely supply of petrol keeping in view the convenience of the people.

Motorway Police said that Phulgran Toll Plaza was also closed for traffic toward Murree.

NH&MP urged people to delay their plans of visiting hill stations.