NH&MP Adheres To Basic Principles Of Honesty, Courtesy, Prompt Assistance

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy, and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy, and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users.

The tireless endeavors, best strategies, rigorous road safety awareness campaigns, effective and judicious law enforcement as well as special patrolling by NHMP during the current year resulted significantly in the reduction of fatal accidents, said a statement.

More than 1.8 million drivers (road users) were briefed on road safety at various points on motorways and highways.

NHMP believes in equal and fair application of the law, strict enforcement on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic, said a statement.

About 18 million traffic violations were enforced to ensure the supremacy of law on motorways and national highways.

Accidents are caused due to overloading and overspeeding, so never do overspeeding and overloading.

The National Highways and Motorway Police work day and night to make your journey safe on roads.

To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying the highest standards of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism is our mission.

subsequent to which he held meetings with his staff officers. He was introduced to Staff Officers.

He has an excellent track record of professional competence in the Police department. He is considered the most professional police officers. The new commander pledged his resolve to strengthen the organization improved public service.

He lauded that Motorway Police is well-reputed police and we have to work with more enthusiasm to enhance the credibility level of NHMP at the national & international level.

He urges the workforce to live a life to make a difference where they can.

In his opening address, he emphasized the senior officers to promote help culture and courtesy with the road users.

