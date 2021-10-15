NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to control traffic accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has adopted contemporary gadgetry mechanisms to control traffic accidents and save precious lives through the use of modern technology on motorways and highways.

Performance Audit Automation System (PAAS) - a web based real time performance evaluation and assessment application - was recently launched to further improve the of Motorway Police, said a NHMP statement.

Due to various steps, NHMP showed remarkable results in reducing road accidents by 46 percent, both fatal and non-fatal.

The use of modern technology was need of the time.

The new system evaluation has been introduced across the country to check the performance of Beat level in a short period.

The National Highways and Motorway Police is at the forefront of providing all possible assistance to the public.

To promote safety on motorways and highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission.

Motorway Police urged motorists to avoid over speeding and overloading which were the main causes of accidents. The NHMP was working day and night to make commuters journey safe on roads, it added.