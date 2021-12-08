NH&MP adopts contemporary gadgetry to control traffic accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has adopted contemporary gadgetry and mechanisms to control traffic accidents and save precious lives through the use of modern technology on motorways and highways.

NH&MP believes in equal application of law, strict enforcement to regulate the flow of traffic, said a statement.

The newly launched Performance Audit Automation System (PAAS) is checking the performance of Beat level in a short period.

PAAS - a Web based real time performance evaluation and assessment application.

The use of modern technology is the need of the time.

National Highways and Motorways Police have launched a special campaign against illegal registration number plates and unauthorized police lights on motorway. During the campaign, drivers were specially briefed regarding illegal number plates and unauthorized police lights and traffic violations.

National Highways and Motorways Police is committed to facilitating the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education.